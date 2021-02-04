McKinley names alum Malcolm Reed as new head football coach

By Josh Auzenne | February 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 4:15 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - McKinley High announced Thursday, Feb. 4, that it has appointed Malcolm Reed, a 2002 graduate of the school, as its new head football coach.

He comes to McKinley from St. Amant, where he was the running backs/tight ends coach for the past two seasons. He has a total of 11 years of coaching experience.

Reed played football and baseball at McKinley. He played college football at Mississippi Valley State and was part of the school’s back-to-back winning seasons in 2005 and 2006.

He will be formally introduced during a news conference Friday at 11:30 a.m.

