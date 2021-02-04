Mayor Broome, health leaders to host news conference on Geaux Get Tested initiative Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome along with local health leaders and community partners will hold a news conference on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Officials are planning to introduce a federally funded effort to fight COVID-19 in Louisiana’s black communities, who make up a disproportionate share of COVID-19 related deaths.
Many members of black communities are reluctant to be tested for the virus. Scientists and area health groups hope to change that using a $1.8 million grant to identify barriers to testing and the best strategies to get more people tested.
The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at OLOL North LSU Health Clinic.
