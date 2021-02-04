LSU ranks No. 9 in USA Today preseason poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team received another top 10 preseason ranking in the form of a poll by USA Today.
The poll ranks the Tigers at No. 9. They are listed at No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 10 by Baseball America. It is the ninth time in 10 years the Tigers have been ranked in the top 10.
There are nine SEC teams in the top 25 preseason poll. Below are the top 10 teams in the poll and their records in the shortened 2020 season:
1.) Florida (16-1)
2.) UCLA (13-2)
3.) Vanderbilt (13-5)
4.) Texas Tech (16-3)
5.) Mississippi (16-1)
6.) Louisville (13-4)
7.) Mississippi State (12-4)
8.) Arkansas (11-5)
9.) LSU (12-5)
10. Texas (14-3)
