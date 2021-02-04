FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly start but expect temps to hit the lower 70’s this afternoon with a chance of rain overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will start out dry with increasing clouds and temps in the 40′s.
It will warm up quickly to the lower 70′s in the afternoon with breezy conditions, but it will remain dry.
An approaching low pressure system and cold front will bring an increased chance of rain starting in the evening at about 30%, going up to a 70% chance overnight. No severe weather is expected.
We could see a decent soaker Friday with cool, cloudy, and damp conditions, an 80% chance of showers, and highs only in the 50s.
The weekend forecast looks pretty good with a slight chance of lingering showers Saturday and dry and mainly sunny on Sunday.
There’s a lot of uncertainty in next week’s forecast, but we could see another significant cool down behind another front.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.