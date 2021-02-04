Entergy being investigated after rise in utility bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people are saying their Entergy bills have nearly doubled over the last month, even without doing anything different.
One woman said her bill went from $70 to $150.
The head of the Public Service Commission is investigating the utility giant to figure out what’s going on.
“What we want to investigate is, is this atypical, is there a glitch, lets find out why, and I think people just want to know why and if they are ever over charged they get their money back and that’s what we make sure of,” said Greene.
