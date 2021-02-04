Coronavirus pandemic, isolation especially hard for dementia patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Alzheimer’s Capital Services say they are constantly getting calls from care givers on how to best take care of their patients struggling with dementia during the pandemic.
The isolation has been very hard on patients with memory and cognitive loss, especially for those in nursing homes that are restricting family access.
“The families really want to visit, and they are limited, so they have loosened the restrictions someone that, but it’s really hard, the isolation just enhances the disease,” said Barbara Auten, executive director for Alzheimer’s Capital Services.
