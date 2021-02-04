Cara’s House Animal Shelter set for a much-needed renovation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After failing their state inspections for the last 4 years, Cara’s House Animal Shelter, located in Ascension Parish, is set for a much-needed renovation. Just looking at the condition of some parts of the facility you can see why.
“We have electrical issues, plumbing issues, and then our main pavilion that covers our outdoor dog runs is...about to fall down”, said Cara’s House President Reagan Daniel.
The repairs are needed to help the shelter continue rescuing animals work Isaac Reynolds knows first-hand. He’s been with the shelter for a year and even adopted his own dog Wally here.
“I connected with him a lot, we loved to play together during my shift. I would beg my parents every day for him, and after about a month of begging I came home from another job I had, and he was in the living room and he’s been with me ever since”, said Reynolds.
The renovation price tag is close to $300,000. But the money isn’t just going towards repairing the existing location, Cara’s House has other plans in the works.
“The parishes intentions are to repair this facility and then we are also supposed to be building a new facility”, said Daniel.
And Ascension Parish families will help cover that cost. The funding comes from a property tax passed in 2018.
“Our understanding is it will bring in $1.3 million a year. Our volunteers lobbied for the tax back in 2018 with the intentions of building a new facility, our facility is entirely too small for the amount of animals we take in each year”, said Daniel.
And since the majority of these animals are rescued it’s incredibly important that these guys have a shelter that’s kept in good condition
“A lot of the place is rusted and if an animal were to cut itself and get an infection and get sick and possibly if the infection gets bad enough, they could sadly pass away”, said Reynolds.
