West Feliciana holds ceremony day before National Signing Day

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A ceremony for a couple of signees for West Feliciana football was held Tuesday, Feb. 2, before National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Defensive end Clarence Emery is a Boll Weevil as he signs with Arkansas-Monticello. and wide receiver Elijah Clyde will travel one state over. He will play at Midwestern State in Texas.
The ceremony was held Tuesday because West Feliciana doesn’t have in-person learning on Wednesday.
The two are just a few of the many signings that will transpire in the next 24 hours.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.