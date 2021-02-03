West Feliciana holds ceremony day before National Signing Day

By WAFB Staff | February 2, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 8:38 PM

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A ceremony for a couple of signees for West Feliciana football was held Tuesday, Feb. 2, before National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Defensive end Clarence Emery is a Boll Weevil as he signs with Arkansas-Monticello. and wide receiver Elijah Clyde will travel one state over. He will play at Midwestern State in Texas.

The ceremony was held Tuesday because West Feliciana doesn’t have in-person learning on Wednesday.

The two are just a few of the many signings that will transpire in the next 24 hours.

