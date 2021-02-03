56 Walmart locations in La. to receive COVID-19 vaccine, 7 in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana will soon have another option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As 56 Walmart locations across the state will be receiving the vaccine, including seven locations in the WAFB viewing area.
It’s part of a partnership between the state and the federal retail pharmacy program to make the vaccine more accessible.
Beginning next Thursday, Feb. 11, several local stores will start administering doses.
Locations surrounding the Capital City are listed below:
Ascension Parish
- Walmart Pharmacy #5056/Prairieville
Livingston Parish
- Walmart Pharmacy #4679/Denham Springs
- Walmart Pharmacy #2822/Walker
Pointe Coupee
- Walmart Pharmacy #1196/New Roads
Tangipahoa
- Walmart Pharmacy #489/Hammond
- Walmart Pharmacy #4129/Ponchatoula
West Baton Rouge
- Walmart Pharmacy #1136/Port Allen
It’s not clear how many vaccines the pharmacies in will receive.
Health department officials say because of Walmart’s prior participation in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, officials hope it will be an easy transition while other pharmacies continue administering doses.
It comes as Louisiana’s Health Secretary testified Tuesday before a congressional committee on the need more vaccines in Louisiana.
Dr. Courtney Phillips says the state does have enough supply to ensure people get their second dose.
Meanwhile, Senator Bill Cassidy, who was a part of group of Republicans to recently meet with President Biden on COVID-19 relief and vaccine distribution, says he agrees with the administration on spending on vaccines but says the issue isn’t with money.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.