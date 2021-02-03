Sean Payton discusses future of Saints’ quarterback position

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints still await a decision from Drew Brees about his future but Sean Payton hinted at the timeline for an announcement “I think that’s coming in the next week or two,” Payton said in an appearance on Pick Six Podcast. “Last season, there was a lot of time spent, he spent a lot of time. There’s a wear and tear in these types of years, especially at that position but I think that’s something that within the next week, week and a half, that he’s going to address and announce.”
Taysom Hill won his first three games as a starting quarterback in 2020 before losing at Philadelphia before Brees returned in late December but it’s Jameis Winston that drew unsolicited praise from Payton on NFL Network Wednesday morning “We had a great exposure for one year with Jameis Winston and we didn’t have a normal offseason but we had enough time to see what we had with him as a player, as a leader, as an athlete, I really like what we had a chance to see.”
The NFL’s quarterback carousel began spinning early this offseason with the Rams and Lions swapping Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, in addition to multiple reports of other quarterbacks and teams exploring new matches but Payton is confident about both Hill and Winston “We’ve said it all along,” he said on NFLN’s Good Morning Football. “We’re going to develop and coach those guys and Jameis is one of those guys that we have a big interest in. He was a tremendous leader for this team and that’s hard to do when you come in new in free agency, your first year, as a backup quarterback and so that’ll be an important check mark for us and a lot of times, you want to hold your cards closer to the vest and he is a free agent but him along with Taysom Hill, who is in the building.”
Free agency begins on March 17th across the league.
