Odums: RB Jarod Sims ready to put pads on again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars are currently in their second week of practice but they have yet to wear full pads or begin full contact.
One guy who head coach Dawson Odums knows will be ready for popping pads is sophomore running back Jarod Sims, who came on strong during the back half of the 2019 season.
In those last four games, Sims rushed for 343 yards and scored three touchdowns. His biggest performance was in the SWAC Championship game. He finished with 149 yards and a touchdown.
During a Zoom call on Tuesday, Feb. 2, Odums said he is hopeful Sims can continue his steady improvement and compliment Devon Benn as a solid one-two punch in the backfield.
“He works hard, he has all the talent, he has a great skill set,” said Odums. “He has been able to follow behind a senior like Devon Benn who can teach him the leadership requirements that it takes to be in that room, so hopefully, he can pick up where he left off and if there is somebody who is ready to be in full pads, it is Sims. He doesn’t shy away from contact.”
The Jags will travel to Montgomery, Ala. to take on Alabama State on Friday, Feb. 26, for the season opener. The exact kickoff time has not yet been announced.
