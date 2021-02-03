LSU looks to get back to winning ways against No. 10 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will try to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to then-No. 10 Texas Tech on Saturday by taking down new No. 10 Alabama on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The Tigers (11-5, 6-3 SEC) were blown out by the Tide (14-4, 9-0 SEC), 105-75, on Jan. 19 at the PMAC.
RELATED STORIES:
Darius Days, who left the game against Texas Tech about halfway through the second half with an ankle injury, is expected to miss Wednesday’s contest.
CLICK HERE for more.
LSU will face No. 10 Alabama in Tuscaloosa at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.