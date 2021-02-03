LDH to hold COVID-19 community vaccination clinic in Baton Rouge on Feb. 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible recipients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 at Southern University’s F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge.
Officials say the vaccine supply for this event is extremely limited with only 375 doses available. Recipients are encouraged to register online due to the limited supply and high demand for the vaccine.
Recipients must be part of the state’s Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 priority group eligible to receive a vaccine.
See if you meet the eligibility requirements below:
Phase 1A: Estimated population size: 249,000
- Hospital personnel
- Nursing home and long-term care facility residents and staff
- Frontline responders to serve as vaccinators (EMS, law enforcement and fire personnel)
Phase 1B, Tier 1: Estimated population size: 640,000
- Persons ages 70 years or older
- Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy),
- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff,
- Community care clinic providers and staff,
- Behavioral health clinic providers and staff,
- Dialysis patients and providers,
- Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies),
- Dental providers and staff,
- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).
Southern University’s F.G. Clark Activity Center is located at 801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807.
