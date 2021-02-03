Here’s the latest changes to Louisiana’s coronavirus vaccine distribution

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Health is taking about 16,000 vaccine doses from nursing homes and giving them to pharmacies.
The state says the vials just aren’t being used in old folks’ homes, meaning they’re sitting on a shelf while thousands of people outside those facilities wait in line for a shot. To date, only 26% of nursing home staff members have gotten vaccinated and 69% of residents have gotten a shot.
“We do know, based on the rate of speed that they’ve administered the vaccine, that doses have been left sitting there, waiting,” said Courtney Phillips, a secretary at LDH. “The speed of distribution is not keeping up with the speed of the allotment that states have allotted to their partnership.”
The health department says they expect more people in nursing homes will get the shots when CVS and Walgreens pharmacists return to offer them again. That’s going on right now, and the state should have updated numbers by Thursday.
