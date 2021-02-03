Group of young businessmen working to restore historic Baton Rouge landmark

”I was grateful growing up to see both sides of the tracks you know. When my mom [and I], we first moved to Baton Rouge, we lived on 38th and Chippewa. And by the time I was in high school, we were living off Siegen Lane,” said Kimble. “You really see the investments that has been made literally by the city and there has not been much of an investment in these areas and over time they’ve just continued to be drained of the resources and you know the people that can make a difference in the neighborhood.”