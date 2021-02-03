LSU falls to No. 10 Alabama in another lopsided affair, 78-60

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team suffered another lopsided loss to No. 10 Alabama in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The Tigers (11-6, 6-4 SEC) fell 78-60 to the Crimson Tide (15-4, 10-0 SEC). LSU trailed by as many as 22 points.
Cam Thomas led LSU with 22 points on 8-of-19 (42%) from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) from 3-point range. He made all four of his free throw attempts. He also grabbed five rebounds. Javonte Smart added 14 points, three rebounds, and two steals.
