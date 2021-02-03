Funeral held for BRPD officer who died from complications of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) and members of the community gathered on Wednesday, Feb. 3 to pay their respects for
Detective Sgt. Charles Dotson.
Dotson died of complications from COVID-19 in late January. The funeral was held at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and BRPD Chief Murphy Paul were among the 12 guest speakers featured at Dotson’s funeral. He was also honored by his fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, and the Marine Corps League.
You can watch the full funeral service for Detective Sgt. Charles Dotson in the video below:
