Former LSU TE Stephen Sullivan signs with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAFB) - Former LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan has signed a reserve/future contract with the Carolina Panthers, the team reported Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The Donaldsonville, La. native was taken by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round (No. 251 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft and made the team’s practice squad.
Sullivan practiced as a tight end and defensive end for the Seahawks. He recorded a tackle assist in the 37-27 win over the 49ers on Nov. 1, 2020.
Later that month, head coach Pete Carroll said Sullivan had undergone sports hernia surgery and would be out for three weeks. Carroll added Sullivan was going to focus on tight end after recovering.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder is listed as a tight end on the Panthers’ roster.
