FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weather continues, rain returns this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After another cold start to the day, temperatures will be somewhat warmer this afternoon as highs top out in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.
As our winds shift around to the southeast later today, warmer and more humid air will gradually filter in from the Gulf, resulting in a milder Thursday. We’ll start out in the mid 40s, with highs climbing into the low 70s under increasing cloud cover. Most of us get through the day on Thursday dry, but some showers could arrive late.
Best rain chances look to be in the early morning hours of Friday as our next cold front moves in from the north. The front is expected to slide to the coast, allowing for a return of cooler air on Friday as highs only reach the upper 50s.
Another round of rain will then be possible from Saturday into early Sunday as the front meanders nearby and we await the passage of another cold front.
The extended forecast features high uncertainty, but it does look as though things could get a bit unsettled for the mid part of next week.
