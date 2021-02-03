Cameron Sheriff: Two bodies recovered from plane crash near Hackberry

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - Two bodies have been recovered from the wreckage of a plane that went down near Hackberry Tuesday, Cameron Sheriff Don Johnson said.
The bodies are believed to be Rock Palermo and Richard Don Clements, Johnson said. Palermo was an instructor on the flight and Clements was a student. The families have been notified.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, where Rock Palermo was a pilot, held a news conference Wednesday morning.
Palermo was also a local attorney at Veron, Bice, Palermo & Wilson.
Authorities first got a call around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday of a plane flying low, then disappearing, Johnsons said.
The plane, a single-engine Cessna 182 four-seater, crashed on a small island between Hackberry and Big Lake, near Pete Seay Circle.
Cameron Parish and Calcasieu Parish authorities worked throughout the night investigating the crash, but are turning over the investigation to a Federal Aviation Administration crew out of Baton Rouge and a National Transportation Safety Board team out of Dallas.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.