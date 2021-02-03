Baton Rouge doctors concerned about coronavirus variants

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new variants of the coronavirus out there and doctors are sounding the alarms now that this spring could be just as bad as last year in Louisiana.
The U.K. variant is already here. Dr. Catherine O’Neal, the head doctor at Our Lady of the Lake says we need to fight back against COVID fatigue and double down on protective measures to prevent it from sweeping the state.
“It’s very concerning for our country because we know it’s here and it’s circulating in our communities and as we’re looking to find it through sequencing, we really have to double down on our measures otherwise this is going to become the dominant strain ad could see a surge greater than anything we’ve ever seen,” Dr. O’Neal said.
O’Neal says even if you’ve already had the virus before, you may not be safe from these new variants.
