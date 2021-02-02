Suspect arrested in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old on McClelland Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 21-year-old male.
According to officials, detectives arrested Michael Brooks, 20 on Monday, Feb. 1. Investigators believe that Brooks is connected in the death of Marquell Wyatt, 21.
Brooks was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second degree murder.
Wyatt was found inside a vehicle around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 in the 5000 block of McClelland Drive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
According to police, Wyatt died at the scene.
