Spicy baked beef brisket

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Man, I’ve been dying for a beef brisket sandwich all day! This delicious and tender brisket is fantastic on a sandwich or eaten alone. It takes a little time and patience, but it is well worth the effort, especially for the big Super Bowl weekend!
Prep Time: 3½ Hours
Yields: 12 Servings
Ingredients:
1 (6–7 pound) beef brisket, rinsed and patted dry 1 cup coarsely chopped celery
1 onion, peeled and coarsely chopped 1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped 6 large garlic cloves, peeled ¼ cup Creole mustard ½ cup dry red wine 1 (12-ounce) can Coca-Cola 1 cup ketchup ¼ cup honey ¼ cup cider vinegar ¼ cup soy sauce ½ cup olive oil ¼ tsp ground cloves 2 tsps coarsely ground black pepper 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes salt and black pepper to taste
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Add all ingredients except the brisket to the bowl of a food processor. Process until all ingredients are smooth. Season the brisket lightly with salt and black pepper. Place brisket fat-side up in a large heavy bottom-baking pan and pour puréed ingredients on top. Cover the pan tightly with aluminum foil and bake 2 hours. Turn brisket over and bake, uncovered, 1 additional hour or until fork-tender. Remove brisket from the sauce. Strain the sauce into a separate bowl, discarding solids. Allow brisket and sauce to cool then refrigerate overnight. Preheat oven to 350°F. Transfer the brisket to a cutting board and remove the fat. Slice brisket against the grain with a sharp knife. Skim the fat from the top of sauce. Transfer sauce to a pot, bring to a boil over medium-high heat then season with salt and pepper. Return sliced meat to the baking pan and cover with sauce. Warm brisket in oven for approximately 20 minutes or until the desired tenderness is achieved. Enjoy!
