Spicy baked beef brisket

Preheat oven to 350°F. Add all ingredients except the brisket to the bowl of a food processor. Process until all ingredients are smooth. Season the brisket lightly with salt and black pepper. Place brisket fat-side up in a large heavy bottom-baking pan and pour puréed ingredients on top. Cover the pan tightly with aluminum foil and bake 2 hours. Turn brisket over and bake, uncovered, 1 additional hour or until fork-tender. Remove brisket from the sauce. Strain the sauce into a separate bowl, discarding solids. Allow brisket and sauce to cool then refrigerate overnight. Preheat oven to 350°F. Transfer the brisket to a cutting board and remove the fat. Slice brisket against the grain with a sharp knife. Skim the fat from the top of sauce. Transfer sauce to a pot, bring to a boil over medium-high heat then season with salt and pepper. Return sliced meat to the baking pan and cover with sauce. Warm brisket in oven for approximately 20 minutes or until the desired tenderness is achieved. Enjoy!