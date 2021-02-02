Southern’s Nicholas Scott runs personal best to lead Jags in big day at Louisiana Invitational

Southern middle-distance runner Nicholas Scott (Source: Southern Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | February 1, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 6:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern middle-distance runner Nicholas Scott led the Jaguar track and field team in a strong showing at the Louisiana Invitational at LSU on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Scott ran a 1:53.04 in the 800-meter race. The performance puts him as the leader in the SWAC and ranks him No. 19 in the country.

Weight thrower Alexandria McCoy managed a distance of 16.46 meters (54 feet) to finish fourth and Destiny Mitchell cleared 1.60 meters (5 ft., 3 in.) in the high jump. Both currently also lead the SWAC.

