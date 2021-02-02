Slain Hancock County deputy remembered as a fearless leader

“The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office suffered a huge loss today,” Adam wrote in a statement announcing Boutte’s death. “Mike was an incredible deputy and more so a fine person. He was a mentor to our younger deputies, and I know he will be greatly missed by his peers. You never saw him without a smile or a positive attitude. I can’t begin to describe the heartbreak we are all experiencing right now. My thoughts, prayers and heart go out to his family and loved ones.”