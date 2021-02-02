Mayor Broome and other local officials to hold news conference on gun violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other local officials are scheduled to hold a news conference on continued gun violence in Baton Rouge.
The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and WAFB will stream the news conference live.
100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, C.H.A.N.G.E (Communities Healing and Nurturing Growth through Edification) and other proponents of Project Safe Neighborhoods will discuss a new neighborhood outreach and communication effort to deescalate gun violence and to promote gun safety in high impact crime areas of Baton Rouge.
The project is funded through a federal Project Safe Neighborhood grant.
