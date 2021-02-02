LSU recruiting analyst Mike Scarborough predicts big bounce-back season for Tigers

LSU Football Spring Practice (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Jacques Doucet | February 1, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 8:34 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was thought to have a crisis on the offensive line not long ago but the situation seems to have improved greatly, as all five starters on last year’s O-line have announced they’re returning and more help is apparently arriving in the future.

Mike Scarborough, who started covering LSU recruiting online for tigerbait.com in 1996, shared his thoughts on where everything stands for head coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers with National Signing Day coming up on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

