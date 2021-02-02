FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cold and partly cloudy day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After another cold start, temperatures will again stay a little bit below normal today as highs top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday will deliver one more cold start near or slightly above freezing in metro Baton Rouge before temperatures begin to moderate in advance of our next storm system. After the cold morning, Wednesday turns into a beautiful day, with bright sunshine and highs in the low 60s.
Thursday will be much milder from start to finish, with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the low 70s. Increasing clouds can be expected, but only a slim chance of showers is expected late in the day.
Good rain chances arrive on Friday in association with our next cold front. That front then likely gets hung up along our coast and may lift back inland on Saturday, keeping a chance for scattered showers going. A second, stronger cold front should sweep through by early Sunday, delivering another dose of chilly air.
