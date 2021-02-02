Crawfish, spinach and artichoke dip

Begin by rinsing artichoke hearts well under cold running water to remove the brine. Place artichokes in a food processor, chop coarsely and set aside for later use. In a 2-quart, heavy-bottomed sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in artichokes and cook 5 additional minutes. Whisk in flour and blend well to form a white roux. Do not brown. Season with granulated garlic and nutmeg. Add chicken stock and cream, one cup at a time, whisking constantly until a thick cream sauce is achieved. Reduce heat to simmer, add white wine and season to taste using salt and cayenne pepper. Simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep from scorching. Additional cream or stock may be added if the mixture becomes too thick. Add spinach, green onions and parsley then fold in crawfish tails, stirring gently to blend. Cook 5 minutes then remove from heat. Fold in Parmesan cheese and basil and adjust seasonings if necessary. Place the mixture in a chafing dish and serve with garlic croutons or crackers.