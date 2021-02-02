Crawfish, spinach and artichoke dip

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For your next party or celebration, try this combination of crawfish, spinach and artichokes for a unique and tasty dip. By simply adding more cream, this recipe can be adjusted to create a delicious soup.
Prep Time: 45 Minutes
Yields: 10–12 Servings
Ingredients:
1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails
1 cup cooked spinach, squeezed
2 (8½-ounce) cans artichoke hearts, drained
¼ pound butter
½ cup diced onions
¼ cup diced celery
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
2 tbsps minced garlic
½ cup flour
¼ tsp granulated garlic
¼ tsp ground nutmeg
2 cups chicken stock
1 pint heavy whipping cream
1 ounce dry white wine
salt and cayenne pepper to taste
¼ cup sliced green onions
¼ cup chopped parsley
2 cups grated Parmesan cheese
½ tsp chopped basil
Method:
Begin by rinsing artichoke hearts well under cold running water to remove the brine. Place artichokes in a food processor, chop coarsely and set aside for later use. In a 2-quart, heavy-bottomed sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Stir in artichokes and cook 5 additional minutes. Whisk in flour and blend well to form a white roux. Do not brown. Season with granulated garlic and nutmeg. Add chicken stock and cream, one cup at a time, whisking constantly until a thick cream sauce is achieved. Reduce heat to simmer, add white wine and season to taste using salt and cayenne pepper. Simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep from scorching. Additional cream or stock may be added if the mixture becomes too thick. Add spinach, green onions and parsley then fold in crawfish tails, stirring gently to blend. Cook 5 minutes then remove from heat. Fold in Parmesan cheese and basil and adjust seasonings if necessary. Place the mixture in a chafing dish and serve with garlic croutons or crackers.
