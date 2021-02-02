Construction on I-10 & I-12/College Drive flyover ramp to begin in March

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Construction to simplify the process of exiting to College Drive from I-10 will begin in March, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The project will include a flyover from I-10 that will allow traffic to merge into the far right lanes of the interstate before College Drive, instead of having to cut across multiple lanes after the two interstates merge.
“The idea that we’re going to have nearly a half mile exit ramp for college from I-12 and I-10 is going to make that intersection a lot smoother and eliminate some of the mainline traffic and congestion you see on i-10,” said Dr. Shawn Wilson, Secretary of DOTD.
Wilson said construction on the flyover should be completed by 2022. Work will mostly be done at night and in the median to minimize any construction traffic.
This is just the first phase of a much larger project that will take several more years to complete. That project will ultimately widen I-10 through the heart of Baton Rouge, allowing for more traffic to flow through town.
“The millions of dollars we’re going to spend on this improvement are going to be worth it,” Wilson said. “The difficulty of these times of construction will pay off in the end.”
