BRPD says toddler shot himself accidently after finding gun inside home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 3-year-old boy was shot near Scenic Hwy Monday Feb. 1, according to Baton Rouge police.
Detectives learned from a parent that the 3-year-old found the weapon inside the home and shot himself.
The child is expected to survive his injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
Officials state that the shooting happened near Scenic Hwy and 75th Ave. around 7 p.m.
BRPD was notified of the shooting after the local hospital called them when the 3 year old was brought in with the gunshot wound.
