2 women killed in murder-for-hire plot to suppress rape victim’s testimony, officials say

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Terrebonne Parish say a community is rocked after a convicted sex offender hired two men to kill the victim of his crimes in order to prevent her from testifying.
In a press conference on Monday, Feb. 1, Sheriff Tim Soignet says Beau Cormier hired Andrew Eskine and Dalvin Wilson to kill his niece, who he is accused of raping.
When the men arrived, officials say Brittany Cormier, Beau’s sister, lied to them and said she was the victim. Officials say the two men shot and killed her. A neighbor of the intended target who was present at the time, Hope Nettleton, attempted to fight off the attackers and was also shot and killed, Soignet says.
All three men have been arrested.
Cormier, Eskine, and Wilson have been booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on two counts of first-degree murder. Bond has been set at $2 million for each man. Officials say they are working to increase the bonds. The District Attorney says the death penalty is on the table.
Deputies found both women dead on Montegut Street around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.