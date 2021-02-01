A Partnership for the Community: Patient Plus Urgent Care and PRIME Occupational Medicine

The following information is from Patient Plus Urgent Care:
BATON ROUGE, La. (Feb. 1, 2021) - Patient Plus Urgent Care has partnered with PRIME Occupational Medicine to bring professional care to the Mid City and the North Baton Rouge communities. The addition of PRIME Occupational Medicine to Patient Plus’ current services will bring advanced and comprehensive health services to the community.
“We are taking the values that you know and love about Patient Plus and partnering with the expertise and professionalism of PRIME Occupational Medicine,” said Steven Presley PA-C, the COO of Occupational Medicine at Patient Plus. “Our partnership with PRIME continues our initiative to provide a local resource for quality healthcare.”
The Patient Plus Mid City Occupational Medicine location will open on March 1, as the first of their urgent care clinics to incorporate PRIME’s occupational health capabilities.
“PRIME is proud to partner with Patient Plus in support of their pursuit to offer occupational health services and to expand our reach to the North Baton Rouge area,” said Kenneth Smith, Director of Sales at PRIME Occupational Medicine. “We are committed to the well-being of Louisiana’s workforce, especially during these difficult times.”
Occupational services such as fit for duty exams and drug and alcohol testing will be provided at this new location, allowing the local workforce more accessible care. The addition of these services aligns with both organization’s visions to set a new standard in comprehensive health care services and to provide the highest quality care in the community.
“We are excited to introduce our partnership to the Baton Rouge community as it allows us to provide care for the overall health and wellness of employees both on and off the job,” said Presley.
Since 2016, Patient Plus Urgent Care has aimed to improve the health of the Baton Rouge community and surrounding areas by delivering healthcare characterized by respect, attentiveness and commitment. The clinics provide complete onsite diagnostic services, including X-rays, COVID tests, flu tests, strep tests, EKGs, physical exams, vaccinations and more.
With ten facilities throughout the gulf coast region, Prime Occupational Medicine has been a leader in occupational medicine since 1994. Prime is committed to providing high-quality occupational health solutions dedicated to reducing healthcare costs, minimizing lost time, decreasing regulatory complications and optimizing employee productivity.
