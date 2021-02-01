Machete-wielding man attacks 2 workers at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: SPD says the search continues for a man who attacked 2 Shreveport hospital employees while armed with what police described as a large knife. He last was seen with a green, older-model Saturn Vue. --- BREAKING UPDATE: Family of the victim tell us their 48 year old loved one is a nurse at the hospital and was attacked by her own son who somehow got beyond check-in with a machete. At last check, family says she’s conscious and talking, yet still fighting for her life. At around 3pm, SPD told us they were still actively looking for the armed suspect. --- BREAKING: Large police presence at Ochsner LSU in Shreveport - LIVE with Doug Warner KSLA ► https://bit.ly/2MiAhoS