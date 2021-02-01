Newman offensive tackle Bo Bordelon commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newman offensive tackle Bo Bordelon committed to LSU on Sunday night. Bordelon is in the class of 2022.
Bordelon stands 6′5″, weighing in at 250 pounds. He plans to put on 30 pounds this offseason.
His father, Ben, played for LSU in the 90′s.
Bordelon is the sixth commit from the state of Louisiana, and the ninth overall in the class. He’s listed as a 3-star recruit by Rivals.
Bordelon is also the second offensive linemen the Tigers got this weekend. Will Campbell out of Nevile committed on Saturday night to LSU.
Here’s the full list of LSU 2022 commits:
QB Walker Howard, 4-star, St. Thomas More
OT Will Campbell, 4-star, Neville
OT Bo Bordelon, 3-star, Newman
CB Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Acadiana
WR Aaron Anderson, 4-star, Karr
OL Lucas Taylor, 4-star, Mobile, AL.
CB JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, GA.
WR Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport
CB Marcus Scott, No ranking yet, The Woodlands, TX.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.