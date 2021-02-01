New LSU LB coach Blake Baker ‘a real genuine dude,’ says older brother, Beau

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brothers Beau and Blake Baker both played college football and once squared off against each other.
Beau was an offensive lineman for the Texas Longhorns from 1999-2002, while younger brother, Blake, played linebacker for Tulane from 2000-2004.
The Longhorns may have blasted the Green Wave, 49-0, in the Superdome during the 2002 season but Blake Baker had his moment, landing a shot square beneath his big brother’s chin and knocking him head over heels in the second half.
To this day, the Baker family doesn’t remember the final score of the contest but relatives can certainly recall scrappy Blake’s hustle and walloping hit.
The relentless spirit has carried Blake Baker during his coaching career, with a high-point being named the new linebackers coach for the LSU Tigers. Beau says his younger brother has always displayed a great knowledge and passion for the game, as everyone is proud of him for landing a dream job.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.