Monday, February 1: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, February 1, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 401,591 total cases - 899 new cases
- 8,912 total deaths - 53 new deaths
- 1,403 patients in hospitals - decrease of 13 patients
- 187 patients on ventilators - decrease of 12 patients
- 344,321 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
