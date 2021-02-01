Machete attack kills one outside Lower Ninth Ward gas station; suspect at-large

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead and police are asking for the public’s help locating the man they believe is responsible.
Officers responded to the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue around 1:25 p.m. for a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the two were talking when the suspect pulled a machete out of his pants leg and sliced the victim in the neck.
NOPD is searching for a person of interest in the case.
Investigators say the man captured on surveillance video was possibly involved in the incident.
He was seen leaving the scene eastbound on St. Claude Ave. in a 2008 Saturn Vue with heavy damage to the front driver side quarter panel.
NOPD has not identified the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.