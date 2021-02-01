LSU remains ranked No. 2 after dormant week

LSU Gymnastics

LSU remains ranked No. 2 after dormant week
Christina Desiderio during a match against the Georgia Bulldogs at PMAC on Jan. 22, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Source: Brandon Gallego/Brandon Gallego / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | February 1, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 5:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team retained its No. 2 Road to Nationals ranking in week four of the season, despite having its meet at No. 22 Auburn getting postponed.

The Tigers have an average score of 197.008.

No. 1 Florida has an average score of 197.506. No. 3 Utah has an average score of 197.000.

LSU is ranked in the top five nationally in all four events.

CLICK HERE for more.

RELATED: Postponed LSU gymnastics meet rescheduled

The postponed meet has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 5, on SEC Network at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.