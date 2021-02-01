LSU remains ranked No. 2 after dormant week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team retained its No. 2 Road to Nationals ranking in week four of the season, despite having its meet at No. 22 Auburn getting postponed.
The Tigers have an average score of 197.008.
No. 1 Florida has an average score of 197.506. No. 3 Utah has an average score of 197.000.
LSU is ranked in the top five nationally in all four events.
The postponed meet has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 5, on SEC Network at 6 p.m.
