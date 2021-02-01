LSU pitcher Jaden Hill named preseason first-team All-American by Baseball America

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU pitcher Jaden Hill has been named to the Baseball America 2021 Preseason First-Team All-America squad, the organization announced Monday, Feb. 1.
The junior right-handed pitcher from Ashdown, Ark. has also been named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and D1 Baseball.
RELATED STORIES:
Hill is expected to be the Friday night starter for the Tigers this season.
He allowed just one hit in 11.2 innings of relief in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He recorded 17 strikeouts. Opponents batted only .028 (1-for-36) against him.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.