LSU C Faustine Aifuwa named LSWA Player of the Week

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - LSU center Faustine Aifuwa has been selected as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the group announced Monday, Feb. 1.
It is her first state honor of the season.
The 6-foot-5 senior from Dacula, Ga. averaged a double-double in a pair of wins for the Lady Tigers.
Aifuwa had 12 points, six rebounds, and three blocks in LSU’s 60-52 upset win over No. 22 Georgia on Thursday, Jan. 28.
She then scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the 75-66 win in overtime over Ole Miss on Sunday, Jan. 31.
