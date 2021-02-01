Livingston Parish woman arrested on child and animal pornography charges.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish woman has been arrested on child pornography and animal pornography charges.
Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Detectives interviewed Madyson Daenen, 34, of Denham Springs. At that time, electronic devices were seized. While this investigation is still ongoing, detectives did uncover evidence which led to her recent arrest on 134 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 8 counts of pornography involving animals.’
Officials say, Daenen is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
This case remains under investigation.
