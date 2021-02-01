FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold & sunny start to the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - February gets off to a chilly start around the area in the wake of a cold front that moved through on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine prevails by this afternoon, but highs will only reach the mid 50s, with breezy conditions adding a bit of a chill to the air.
Temperatures will likely bottom out just above freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday morning in Baton Rouge, but the traditional cool spots east and northeast of the Capital City could wake up to a light freeze on those mornings.
Otherwise, just a few clouds can be expected, with highs in the upper 50s on Tuesday climbing into the low 60s by Wednesday.
Milder weather is expected for the end of the week and it looks like good rain chances may return by Friday in association with a cold front.
There are still some significant model differences in the outlook for Friday through the weekend, but it does looks like another shot of chilly air could arrive by Sunday.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.