EBR Parish Schools partnering with OLOL for virtual roundtable discussions on COVID-19 vaccine
By Nick Gremillion | February 1, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 3:52 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is currently in Phase 1B, Tier 1 of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Educators will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the next distribution tier.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) is partnering with Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) to hold virtual roundtable discussions about the vaccine.

Organizers say those who participate in the discussions can learn more about vaccination availability, timelines for educators, eligibility requirements, potential side effects, and more.

The virtual roundtable discussions will be held on Microsoft Teams on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Wednesday, Feb. 3. Both events will begin at 4 p.m.

