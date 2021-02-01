DCFS transitions SNAP benefits schedule to distribute benefits more evenly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In December the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) began a three-month process of transitioning its SNAP benefits schedule to distribute benefits more evenly throughout each month.
Rather than receiving benefits during the first through the fourteenth, SNAP households will now receive them between the first and twenty-third of each month.
The new regular schedule, which goes into effect in February 2021, will allow for more even stocking and staffing at grocery stores and more consistent access to a variety of foods for shoppers, as households typically do their shopping on or shortly after the day their benefits are issued.
