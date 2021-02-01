BRPD Lt. Doug Atkins selected the third recipient of the Collin Rose Memorial K-9 Safety Award

The Collin Rose Memorial K-9 Safety Award was established to showcase, support, and reward the contributions made by police officers across the country. The award is administered by the Michigan-based Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation through a competitive application and review process. The late Officer Rose championed canine safety efforts and worked to improve the welfare of the canine community. This award salutes those who similarly advocate for the safety of working police canines and those who work to improve the quality of life of the canines in their community