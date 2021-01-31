18-year-old killed in fatal crash on N. 38th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a fatal traffic crash on Friday, Jan. 29.
According to police, the crash happened around 6:07 p.m. in the 2100 block of North 38th Street.
The crash involved a 2000 Kawasaki dirt bike and a 2008 Dodge Avenger.
Freddie Hill, 18, was driving the dirt bike along with an 18-year-old pregnant female passenger.
They were traveling southbound on North 38th St. and attempted to make a left turn onto Adams Ave. where they crashed into the Dodge Avenger.
Hill died from injuries sustained in the crash. The female passenger was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
The driver of the Dodge Avenger was questioned and later released by detectives.
This is an ongoing investigation
