Sunday, January 31: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Jan. 31, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 400,626 total cases - 3,355 new cases
- 8,859 total deaths - 58 new deaths
- 1,416 patients in hospitals - decrease of 130 patients
- 199 patients on ventilators - increase of 1 patient
- 344,321 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.