Police investigate after deadly shooting on Gus Young Avenue Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man is dead after a fatal shooting Saturday, Jan. 30.
Detectives are investigating the shooting death of Christopher Smith, 29, that occurred last night around 7:48pm in the 4500 block of Gus Young Avenue.
Police have reason to believe Smith was shot and taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle after the shooting occurred.
Smith died at the hospital.
The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
