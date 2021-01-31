LSU lands commitment from 4-star OT Will Campbell

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU landed the commitment from one of the top offensive linemen in the country when tackle Will Campbell made his decision on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder from Neville High in Monroe, La. is ranked as the No. 1 player in Louisiana for the class of 2022 by 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 56 overall prospect in the nation, No. 6 offensive tackle, and No. 2 overall recruit in Louisiana by the 247Sports Composite.
Campbell chose LSU over Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and many others. CLICK HERE for more.
His announcement came on the same day that four-star safety Bryce Anderson decommitted from the Tigers.
LSU has the No. 4 class of 2022 in the nation and the No. 2 class in the SEC. The Tigers currently have eight hard commits. They are listed below:
- QB Walker Howard - 4-star - St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
- OT Will Campbell - 4-star - Neville (Monroe, La.)
- CB JaDarian Rhym - 4-star - Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
- CB Laterrance Welch - 4-star - Acadiana (Lafayette, La.)
- OG Lucas Taylor - 4-star - St. Paul’s Episcopal (Mobile, Ala.)
- WR Aaron Anderson - 3-star - Edna Karr (New Orleans, La.)
- WR Decoldest Crawford - 3-star - Green Oaks (Shreveport, La.)
- CB Marcus Scott II - No rating - College Park (The Woodlands, Texas)
